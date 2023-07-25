Blood donation camp organised on KTR’s birthday

Sircilla: BRSV leader Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav along with 50 youths donated blood at the local Sircilla RBC blood bank to mark the birthday of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju Yadav said KTR brought the youth and students together in the Telangana movement. He brought light to the lives of youth and students by attracting thousands of companies to Telangana State and creating lakhs of jobs as IT Minister.

KTR is an ideal leader for the country. It is because of Rama Rao Sircilla constituency has developed in all aspects, Nagaraju Yadav said, while wishing the BRS leader of long life and good health.

Akarapu Kologuri Jitender Sudhakar, Boddu Tirupati, Palli Prashanth, Vemula Madhu, Yesha Venu, Namilikonda Ganesh, Erra Suman, Sakali Dayakar, Nadigatla Raju, Gudise Shiva, Vijay, Mutyam, Velpula Mahesh Prabhasekhar Mani Swami Raju Sampath, BRS Student Leaders Sikander Afrose Pawan Ajju Sai Sai Kogilancha and Brahma Kavi and others donated blood.