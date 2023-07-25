  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Blood donation camp organised on KTR’s birthday

BRSV leader Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav along with 50 youths donated blood at the local Sircilla RBC blood bank on Monday
x

BRSV leader Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav along with 50 youths donated blood at the local Sircilla RBC blood bank on Monday

Highlights

BRSV leader Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav along with 50 youths donated blood at the local Sircilla RBC blood bank to mark the birthday of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Sircilla: BRSV leader Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav along with 50 youths donated blood at the local Sircilla RBC blood bank to mark the birthday of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju Yadav said KTR brought the youth and students together in the Telangana movement. He brought light to the lives of youth and students by attracting thousands of companies to Telangana State and creating lakhs of jobs as IT Minister.

KTR is an ideal leader for the country. It is because of Rama Rao Sircilla constituency has developed in all aspects, Nagaraju Yadav said, while wishing the BRS leader of long life and good health.

Akarapu Kologuri Jitender Sudhakar, Boddu Tirupati, Palli Prashanth, Vemula Madhu, Yesha Venu, Namilikonda Ganesh, Erra Suman, Sakali Dayakar, Nadigatla Raju, Gudise Shiva, Vijay, Mutyam, Velpula Mahesh Prabhasekhar Mani Swami Raju Sampath, BRS Student Leaders Sikander Afrose Pawan Ajju Sai Sai Kogilancha and Brahma Kavi and others donated blood.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad