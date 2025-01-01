  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Blood donation drive organised on NYE

Blood donation drive organised on NYE
x
Highlights

Mahabubnagar: The Sri Samrakshana Foundation launched a campaign encouraging blood donation instead of New Year celebrations. On Tuesday, Mahabubnagar...

Mahabubnagar: The Sri Samrakshana Foundation launched a campaign encouraging blood donation instead of New Year celebrations. On Tuesday, Mahabubnagar DSP Venkateshwaralu unveiled posters promoting the cause.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP urged people to step forward for voluntary blood do-nation, especially the youth. He emphasized avoiding alcohol and partying during New Year celebra-tions and instead participating in life-saving activities like blood donation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick