Blood donation drive organised on NYE

Mahabubnagar: The Sri Samrakshana Foundation launched a campaign encouraging blood donation instead of New Year celebrations. On Tuesday, Mahabubnagar DSP Venkateshwaralu unveiled posters promoting the cause.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP urged people to step forward for voluntary blood do-nation, especially the youth. He emphasized avoiding alcohol and partying during New Year celebra-tions and instead participating in life-saving activities like blood donation.