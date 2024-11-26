Blooming Minds receives ‘Best School’ award in TG

Khammam: On the occasion of the 76th NCC Day, ‘Blooming Minds Central School and Junior College’ in Khammam was honoured with the Best School Award in Telangana. This recognition was presented by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate for the school’s excellence in various fields.

The award ceremony took place at the Military Gallipin Ground, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad during which NCC Deputy Directorate Commander VM Reddy praised the school for its educational standards and modern facilities, which span over 11 acres, aiming to shape the future of students. The school’s correspondent, Ashok Reddy, expressed gratitude for the award, crediting the efforts of NCC trainers, physical education instructors, and the students’ active involvement in numerous training camps and activities. Principal Kiran Kumar and other staff members, including Venkateshwarlu, attended the event to celebrate this significant achievement.