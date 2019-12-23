Bodhan: Chakreshwara temple hundi collects 1.9 lakh
Highlights
The counting of hundi collection of Sri Chakreshwara Temple in Bodhan was held here on Monday.
Bodhan: The counting of hundi collection of Sri Chakreshwara Temple in Bodhan was held here on Monday. Devotees of Lord Shiva have participated and counted gifts and cash deposited by devotees in hundi in the Lord Shiva temple from September to till date.
Lord Shiva temple chairman Jalla Surya Prakash Reddy, Bodhan Division Devadhyakshaya Shakti Inspector Kamala, EO Ramreddy and others participated in the counting. The hundi collection was around Rs 1.93 lakh.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...