Bodhan: Chakreshwara temple hundi collects 1.9 lakh

Bodhan: The counting of hundi collection of Sri Chakreshwara Temple in Bodhan was held here on Monday. Devotees of Lord Shiva have participated and counted gifts and cash deposited by devotees in hundi in the Lord Shiva temple from September to till date.



Lord Shiva temple chairman Jalla Surya Prakash Reddy, Bodhan Division Devadhyakshaya Shakti Inspector Kamala, EO Ramreddy and others participated in the counting. The hundi collection was around Rs 1.93 lakh.