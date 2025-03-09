Body of One Missing Worker Recovered from Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

Nagarkurnool: After more than 15 days of intense rescue efforts, the body of one of the eight missing workers trapped under the debris inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta village has been recovered. The remains were exhumed on Sunday evening by the rescue teams, officials confirmed.

According to those leading the operation, the body was found deep under the debris and is currently being brought out of the tunnel for medical and legal formalities, including identification. The breakthrough came after rat miners from Uttarakhand and miners from Singareni Collieries, aided by excavators, located the body at a point identified by a cadaver sniffer dog squad from Kerala.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have intensified their efforts at another location flagged by the sniffer dogs, with officials hopeful that more bodies will be recovered soon. Their efforts are being guided by ground probing radar (GPR) scans conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

Risky and Challenging Operation

Sources within the Irrigation Department revealed that rescue agencies commenced fresh excavation work on Sunday morning after a coordination meeting. The task remains highly challenging due to the vast amount of muck still blocking the last 50 to 70 metres of the tunnel. The presence of mud and debris, including sections of the tunnel boring machine (TBM), has significantly complicated the operation.

To facilitate the rescue efforts, technicians from South Central Railway (SCR) have been cutting the damaged TBM into sections, clearing over 60 metres of its total 132.5-metre length. This has created some access for the rescuers to continue their search for the remaining trapped workers.

On Sunday, the agencies deployed a third mini-excavator to expedite the work, focusing on two key locations identified by the sniffer dogs. However, the final stretch of the tunnel remains treacherous, with 3 to 9 metres of deep mud and debris covering the buried head of the TBM. The conditions are highly dangerous, as the slushy terrain poses a significant risk to the rescue personnel, who could themselves become trapped.

The rescue teams remain committed to their efforts despite the formidable challenges, and officials continue to monitor the situation closely.