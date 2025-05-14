Bojju Patel inaugurates Press Club building

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel inaugurated the newly constructed Press Club building in Jannaram mandal on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that journalists are the bridge between the people and the government.

They are constantly working to bring the events happening in the society to every home.

He said that the role of journalists is crucial in eradicating injustices in society by using the pen as a weapon.

He said that the public government is constantly working for the welfare of journalists. He said that steps will be taken to ensure that the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government are reached by every journalist’s family. Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Lakshmi Narayana, Congress Party Mandal President Muzaffar Ali, Press Club President Siliveri Narasaiah, member Embadi Mallesham and others participated in this programme.