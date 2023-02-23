Bomb threat to a train causes stir in Secunderabad, turns out to be hoax call

A bomb threat created a commotion at the Secunderabad railway station after some assailants allegedly made a hoax call saying that there is a bomb on the Bellary Express which was ready to travel at the Secunderabad railway station. The officials were shocked after receiving a threatening call and the Railway Protection Force and GRP police immediately rushed to the scene and carried out inspections.

The police control room received a threat call from an unidentified person that there was a bomb threat in the Bellary Express which was ready for departure at Secunderabad railway station.

With this, the police who entered the field conducted extensive checks with dog squad and bomb squad. After conducting thorough checks in the train, it was concluded that there was no bomb. The passengers breathed a sigh of relief.

The police believe that the bomb threat is a fake call. The passengers panicked when they learned that there was a bomb in the train. However, after it was found that there was no bomb, the Bellary Express left.







