Bomb threat to Sectt throws cops into a tizzy, caller held

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Special Protection Force have detained the caller who had made a fake bomb threat to the Telangana Secretariat. Police arrested a 35-year-old man who claimed that a bomb had been planted and would be detonated on the premises.

Tension prevailed at Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday, after it received a bomb threat call from an anonymous person. The call was made to the Chief Minister’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), who immediately alerted the police. Telangana special police force along with local police, security wing and anti-sabotage wings inspected the premises and confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax.

The caller repeatedly contacted the CM’s PRO over the past three days with the same threat.

Based on the caller’s number and location, the police traced the accused who has been identified as Syed Mir Mohammad Ali. According to police, he had called the Secretariat’s landline to complain about a religious site in Langer Houz and when he did not get a proper response, he allegedly threatened to blow up the Secretariat. Recently, a man impersonating as a revenue department employee with a fake ID card was apprehended by the police at the Telangana Secretariat.

The bomb threat at Telangana Secretariat comes just days after a similar hoax at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on January 29, which led to extensive searches by the bomb squad.The caller was identified as Nitin of Kamareddy, who was claimed to be mentally unstable. The person allegedly made around 100 calls to the airport.