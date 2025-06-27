Bonalu begins on grand note at Golkonda Fort

Hyderabad: The state festival of Bonalu started on a grand note on Thursday as devotees, especially women folks, thronged the temple in the Golkonda Fort with Bonam on their heads.

The colourful Thottela procession taken out from Langar Houz to the Golkonda Fort was a major attraction with Potharajus and Shiva Sattulu dancing to the tunes of Teenmar bands as thousands passed through the lanes leading towards the Fort. The artistes from Vijaywada were also seen dancing on the beats Bonalu songs. The women folks offered Bonam. The Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and BRS MLC K Kavitha carried the Bonam on their heads. The Speaker of Telangana Assembly G Prasad Kumar, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Anil Yadav and others participated in the event and also offered silk clothes to the goddess Sri Jagadambika Mahankali Ammavaru.

Speaking on the occasion, Konda Surekha said that Ashada Masam Bonalu stands as a symbol of culture and tradition. She said that she wished that the blessings of Jagadamba Ammavari should be on the people of Telangana and the state government. She said that the Bonalu tradition has been continuing in the twin cities for hundreds of years. The Chief Minister allocated Rs 20 crore for organising Bonalu in the twin cities of Hyderabad and has been handed over in advance. She said that Golkonda Bonalu has great importance and significance. People and devotees were flocking to Hyderabad metropolis due to the importance of Bonalu festival from all over the state. She said that she feels lucky to offer the first Bonam to the goddess.

The second and important pooja will be on Sunday where Maru Bonam will be offered to the goddesses in Golkonda. The next two Thursdays and Sundays will be busy with thousands expected to arrive at the temple.