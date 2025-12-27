Book on Telangana Tribal Festivals released at Hyderabad Book Fair

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 34th Hyderabad Book Fair, the book ‘Telangana Tribal Kshetralu – Jathara’ by Dr Dhyavanapalli Satyanarayana was released at the Kompalli Venkat Goud Stage by Sedam Arju Master. The event, held from 4 pm to 5 pm, was presided over by Vedakumar Manikonda, editor of Deccan Land monthly magazine.

Highlighting the significance of Telangana’s tribal sacred sites, Manikonda lauded the author’s research and the relevance of the themes discussed in the book. Dr Satyanarayana explained that the Nagoba Jathara is a prominent tribal festival showcasing the confluence of several tribal traditions.

Dr Apka Nageswara Rao, assistant professor, Nizam College, compared it with the Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara, emphasising how such festivals reflect tribal culture and lifestyle. Sri Sedam Arju praised the author for extensive field studies documenting the lives, traditions, and festivals of Gond and other Adivasi tribes, including tribal courts, lineage practices, and the significance of dharma, artha, kama, and moksha.

Special guest Professor Harinath noted the importance of publications on Adivasi cultures. The programme was attended by Telangana Sahitya Academy secretary Balachari and several literary enthusiasts.