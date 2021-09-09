Boon for fishermen in Nizamabad

Balkonda (Nizamabad): Minister of State for Roads, Buildings and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy on Wednesday participated in various programmes such as laying foundation stone for MLA office building, Senior Citizens Association formation in Kisannagar village, Unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi statue and distributing fish seed to the fishermen in the constituency in Balkonda of Nizamabad district.

Addressing the gathering at MLA camp office after laying foundation stone, he said that as per the instructions of CM KCR almost 80 out of 119 MLA camp offices were built for the people to report concerned MLAs on their grievances. He said that offices are built with an intention to solve people's issue without politicizing it. He informed the people that the camp office in Balkonda will be constructed at a cost of 1 crore and 90 lakhs.

CM KCR has instructed all the MLAs that they should work in such a manner that people should think of a temple when entering the MLA camp offices in their constituencies.

Later the minister along with the district Collector Narayana Reddy released 62 lakh free fish seed allotted by the Sate government for the welfare of the fishermen in the backwaters of Sri Ram Sagar project.

Addressing the fishermen, Vemula Prashant Reddy said that Telangana is the only State where equality in profession is made possible through caste-based professions and reach out to those economically backward in their professions.

The minister said that 4 crore 30 lakh fish seed will be released in Nizamabad district and added that free fish seed distribution program is a part of a series of welfare programs being carried out by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with an aim to strengthen the caste professionals financially.

He said that the government is providing the seed directly to the beneficiaries with an intention of not cheating them at the hands of middlemen among the fishermen.

Prashant Reddy said the CM KCR had decided that fishermen should have control over ponds, ditches and reservoirs. The minister reminded that the brokerage system has been removed so that the fishermen can hunt the fish and sell it to the consumers in the market.

Prashant Reddy said the free fish seed distribution program was started six years ago with the intention of benefiting their families. Prashant Reddy said that fishermen in Telangana are benefiting financially well when compared with ther States.

After the formation of Telangana, the fishermen are making profits> Her added that apart from giving free fish seed to fishermen, the CM KCR has adding two-wheelers, mopeds, trolleys, freezers and other basic amenities for marketing. He reminded that 4 crore 30 lakh fish seeds were distributed at free of cost in 896 ponds, including Pochampad.

62 lakh fish seeds have been released under the SRSP project.

Sarpanch Sunita Narahari, MPP Lavanya Lingam Goud, AD Fisheries Anjaneyaswamy, RDO Srinivas, Tehsildar Praveen Kumar, MPDO Santosh Kumar and other concerned officials were present.