Boosting investments: CM to meet top corporate honchos in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be busy holding a series of meetings with top corporate honchos in New Delhi on Friday.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister will meet New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy at the Taj Palace Hotel, followed by attending the 12th Annual Forum moderated by the Business Standard Editor.

A special meeting on investments with the representatives of Amazon, Carlsberg, Carlyle, Godrej and Uber will also be held. Later, the Chief minister will meet Borj Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum and former Norwegian Union Minister and discuss the investment prospects in the state.