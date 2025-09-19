Live
- DoP, BSNL join to expand mobile services to rural areas
- iPhone 17 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Bank Discounts and Offers Announced
- AP Cabinet Meeting Today: Key Proposals on the Agenda
- Accelerate asset monetisation in rly, roads: Sebi chief
- India not yet ready for single-rate GST: FM
- Smartphone exports zoom ahead by 55%
- India, US trade talks progressing on right path: Goyal
- GST 2.0: Maruti cuts car prices up to Rs 1.29L
- EO inspects MTVAC
- A Feast For The Eyes… Hyderabad basks in green glory as grand nursery mela kicks off
Boosting investments: CM to meet top corporate honchos in Delhi today
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be busy holding a series of meetings with top corporate honchos in New Delhi on Friday.
Official sources said that the Chief Minister will meet New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy at the Taj Palace Hotel, followed by attending the 12th Annual Forum moderated by the Business Standard Editor.
A special meeting on investments with the representatives of Amazon, Carlsberg, Carlyle, Godrej and Uber will also be held. Later, the Chief minister will meet Borj Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum and former Norwegian Union Minister and discuss the investment prospects in the state.
