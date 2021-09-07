  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Boozers can't have right to govt welfare schemes

Santhosh Manduva, Founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi NGO, Warangal
x

Santhosh Manduva, Founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi NGO, Warangal

Highlights

It’s a welcome move to link the Aadhaar number of a buyer with the liquor sale outlet.

It's a welcome move to link the Aadhaar number of a buyer with the liquor sale outlet. It will help the governments identify the genuine beneficiaries.

The government can stop welfare schemes to all those beneficiaries who can afford to buy liquor. By doing so, we can avoid freebies to ineligible beneficiaries.

This would help in saving the taxpayers' money from being misused. As a taxpayer, I don't want my money to be spent on someone who spends his major share of earnings on liquor.

Liquor consumption is a luxury but not a basic need. A person who can afford to spend Rs 300 per day on liquor doesn't have a right to claim welfare schemes which are intended to support the poor.

Santhosh Manduva,

Founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi NGO, Warangal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X