Boozers can't have right to govt welfare schemes

It's a welcome move to link the Aadhaar number of a buyer with the liquor sale outlet. It will help the governments identify the genuine beneficiaries.

The government can stop welfare schemes to all those beneficiaries who can afford to buy liquor. By doing so, we can avoid freebies to ineligible beneficiaries.

This would help in saving the taxpayers' money from being misused. As a taxpayer, I don't want my money to be spent on someone who spends his major share of earnings on liquor.

Liquor consumption is a luxury but not a basic need. A person who can afford to spend Rs 300 per day on liquor doesn't have a right to claim welfare schemes which are intended to support the poor.

Santhosh Manduva,

Founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi NGO, Warangal.