Both Modi and KCR fear caste-census: Rahul Gandhi

Emphasising that OBCs despite their large proportion of population are not part of the decision making process in the bureaucratic level, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi felt that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao do not wish to make caste-census public. Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress once it comes to power in State and Center will undertake ‘caste-census’ as top priority.

Addressing a public meeting at Peddapalli on the 2nd day of Bus Yatra Rahul Gandhi reiterated that of the 90 bureaucrats who run the Union government only 3 were OBCs who are actually holding insignificant posts. “These three officials are not part of the major decision making process concerned with funds flow. India has a budget of 44 lakhs and the officials representing OBC have decision making powers on only 5% of the funds,” he underlined.

Alleging that all the three parties BRS, BJP and AIMIM are helping each other in the ensuing Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi urged the voters to not to waste their votes. “Voting for BJP and MIM means you are voting for BRS. BRS, BJP and MIM are helping each other,” he asserted.