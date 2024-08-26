Brahmakumaris are mentors of State Govt: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Stating that the Brahmakumaris are the mentors to Telangana government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government fully supports the campaign taken up by the Brahmakumaris to make the state drug-free.

He said that the State government would follow their footsteps and will make all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free State. Participating in the 20 years celebrations of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar, he said to root out the menace, the government had constituted special Narcotics teams.

He said that time is not far when people would think twice and would be afraid of even mentioning the name of drugs. He said the government is a people’s government and their welfare was of prime importance to it. He further said it was also a farmer-friendly government and hence had taken a decision to waive off their loans. It has not only announced but proved its commitment by waiving of loans worth Rs 31,000 cr in eight months time, he added.

He said to enable need-based human resources, the government had established Skills University to provide skills to the youth and was now in the process of developing a Future City in Mucherla, he added.

Referring to the request of the Brahmakumaris to renew the lease of Shanti Sarovar at Gachibowli, the Chief Minister assured them that the government would do it. He said after Mount Abu, Telangana has a Shanti Sarovar and that makes the State proud.