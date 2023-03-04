Brahmotsavams conclude at Yadadri

The annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy here concluded as per Pancharatra Agamashastra on Friday. Priests performed Ashtottara Shataghatabhishekam to the Lord from 10:30 am to 1 pm. The Swayambhus and golden idols were worshiped with 108 kalasams, which were filled with fruit juices, panchamrutas, coconut fruit juices, coconut water, crushed aloe vera and water.





At 9:30 pm, the Acharyas performed Shrungara Dolotsavam to Swami, which marked the conclusion of the festivities. Nitya Kalyanam and Sudarshana Narasimhahoma celebrations, which had been cancelled in view of Brahmotsavams, will resume from Saturday. The morning and evening ceremonies were attended by temple EO Geetha Reddy, hereditary trustee B Narsimhamurthy, temple officials and devotees.











