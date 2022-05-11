Brain dead Police constable's organs donated

Hyderabad: A family of a 32-year-old police constable from Nalgonda, Battula Vijaykumar, who was declared as brain dead by attending neuro-physicians on Tuesday, have decided to donate the organs of the deceased, as part of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

The donor organs including dual kidneys, liver, heart and lungs, which were retrieved and allotted to other transplant centres based on the guidelines of Jeevandan.

Vijaykumar received serious injuries in a road accident that took place at Nagarjuna Sagar road on May 6. He was rushed to a local hospital and later to Yashoda hospital, Malakpet, where after five days of ICU care, the neuro-team had to declare him as brain dead due to severe brain injury in the road traffic accident.

Vijaykumar's family including his wife Vemula Chandrakala, mother and father-in-law gave consent to donate organs of the deceased. To transport the donor heart of the brain-dead constable, the Hyderabad Traffic Police provided a green channel between 10 am and 10.30 am on Wednesday from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.