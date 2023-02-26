Brainstorming on quality of drugs in city today

Hyderabad: A two-day "Chintan Shivir" will be organised in Hyderabad from Sunday with the aim to build trust and confidence in the quality of Indian drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets.



Organised by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the meet holds significance against the backdrop of questions being raised about India-made drugs following instances of Global Pharma Healthcare recalling entire lots of eye drop linked to vision loss in the US and cough syrups made in the country being linked to children deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

The Chintan Shivir on "Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement" will be held at Shanti Vanam.

The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country.



The meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, regulatory capacities across states.

Participants will also discuss global best practices, introduction of newer interventions such as digital tools, clinical trial standards and in-turn give an impetus to creating a multi-stakeholder approach for benefit of common citizens.