BRAOU extends UG, PG admissions deadline to Aug 18
Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in Telangana has extended the deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25 to August 18.
Students can apply for various programmes, including BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, BLISc, MLISc, PG diplomas and certificate courses. Students can apply online and pay the admission fee through credit/debit cards or at Telangana Online Franchise Centres.
The university advised interested candidates to refer to the admission prospectus available on their website (www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in). For further inquiries, students can contact the university's toll-free numbers: 18005990101, 7382929570, 7382929580, or 040-23680290/291/294/295. The university also announced that students from previous batches (2015-2023) who missed paying their tuition fees could also use this opportunity to pay their dues online or through Telangana Online centres before August 18.