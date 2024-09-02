Breach to Sagar left canal

Suryapet: A breach has occurred in the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar in Nadigudem Mandal of Suryapet district. At Ramachandrapuram in the mandal, the canal breached, causing the embankment to collapse. As a result, floodwater is entering the village through the agricultural fields.

Locals are expressing anger, stating that authorities ignored their complaints in the past. It is known that a similar breach occurred in the Sagar’s level canal on the 6th of last month as well.

In Nalgonda district’s Anumula Mandal, near Marepalli, a breach in the canal caused water to enter the fields. Additionally, a breach has occurred in the Musi left canal.

On Sunday afternoon, a breach developed in the left canal between Pillalamarri and Pinnayipalem.

Due to this, water is being wasted and is flowing into the nearby agricultural fields. Irrigation officials have reached the site of the breach and are attempting to repair it.