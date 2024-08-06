Live
- Great feeling: Prez Murmu lauds Indian diaspora in Fiji
- Paris Olympics: Ashwini criticises Padukone's 'player responsibility' remark after Lakshya's loss
- Bear McCreary composes for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 again
- Kusha Kapila reveals 'natural camaraderie' with 'Life Hill Gayi' co-stars
- 'Can Muslim girl marry after attaining puberty', Centre seeks SC's priority adjudication
- Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief
- India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series
- Manish Tewari raises B'desh issue in LS, questions Centre on South Asia stability
- Be vigilant and exercise caution, India advises its citizens travelling to UK
- Prince Dhiman gets emotional as 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' to go off-air
Just In
Break darshan launched at Vemulawada Rajanna temple
Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas commenced the break darshan at the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple on Monday.
Sircilla: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas commenced the break darshan at the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said it is auspicious to start break darshan at Rajanna temple known as Dakshina Kashi. The government working hard to provide darshan to every devotee and similar to Yadadri and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, arranged break darshan to get a quick darshan at Vemulawada Rajanna Temple, he said. All the facilities will be provided at the Rajanna temple so that the devotees who come from distant places do not face any problem. Every day from 10:15 am to 11:15 am in the morning and in the evening from 4 pm to 5 pm the break darshan is arranged with a ticket of Rs 300 per person.
The previous rulers promised to give Rs 100 crore to the Rajanna temple, but cheated. Rs 50 crore funds have been allocated for the Rajanna temple in the budget by Congress government.
In the previous government, funds were not allocated to Rajanna temple, but six crore funds were diverted from the temple to other temples. Sringeri Peetha was informed about the development and expansion of Vemulawada Rajanna Temple. As per their suggestion and with the cooperation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expansion of temple will be done according to Agama Shastra, Srinivas said.