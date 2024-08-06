Break darshan launched at Vemulawada Rajanna temple

Sircilla: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas commenced the break darshan at the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it is auspicious to start break darshan at Rajanna temple known as Dakshina Kashi. The government working hard to provide darshan to every devotee and similar to Yadadri and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, arranged break darshan to get a quick darshan at Vemulawada Rajanna Temple, he said. All the facilities will be provided at the Rajanna temple so that the devotees who come from distant places do not face any problem. Every day from 10:15 am to 11:15 am in the morning and in the evening from 4 pm to 5 pm the break darshan is arranged with a ticket of Rs 300 per person.

The previous rulers promised to give Rs 100 crore to the Rajanna temple, but cheated. Rs 50 crore funds have been allocated for the Rajanna temple in the budget by Congress government.

In the previous government, funds were not allocated to Rajanna temple, but six crore funds were diverted from the temple to other temples. Sringeri Peetha was informed about the development and expansion of Vemulawada Rajanna Temple. As per their suggestion and with the cooperation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expansion of temple will be done according to Agama Shastra, Srinivas said.