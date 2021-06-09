Telangana Inter second year exams cancelled

The state government has taken a key decision to cancel inter-secondary examinations in Telangana. In a meeting conducted yesterday, the cabinet discussed this subject.In some states, the CBSE has opted to cancel the exams and issue the results through the grading system.Thus, the government has already cancelled the inter-first year examinations. It seems that grading for the second year too will be given based on the grades obtained in the first year.

However, due to the corona second wave, the government had earlier cancelled the tenth class examinations at the state level and the inter first year examinations too. Students are promoted according to the internal grades without exams. But then, the second year exams have been postponed and it has been announced that it will be held in the month of June. Considering the latest Covid-19 situation, the second year exams have also been cancelled. An official announcement will be made in the evening on the cancellation of the exams and the procedure for the results.