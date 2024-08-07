Breast milk increases immunity of children: Collector

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that breast milk is highly beneficial for children and increases their immunity. He was speaking at an event organised at the Collector’s chamber in the integrated district office complex in Naspur on Tuesday. The district collector, along with in-charge district welfare officer Swarupa Rani and nutrition campaign district coordinator Rajitha, unveiled posters highlighting the importance of breast milk.

The district Collector said that breast milk not only benefits children but also keeps mothers healthy. He added that every year, from August 1 to 7, the district organizes breast milk festivals to create awareness about the importance of breast milk.

He emphasised that breast milk should be given to the child within the first hour of birth, as it contains high amounts of nutrients and increases immunity. He also said that breast milk can protect against health problems and control breast and ovarian cancer. The program was attended by officials from the child protection committee, CDPOs, and other related officials.