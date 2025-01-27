Bridging the digital divide in rural Telangana

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt effort to give back to the community that shaped him, Seattle-based techie Sandeep Reddy Goli has embarked on a mission to bring computer education to rural government schools in Telangana.

Inspired by Pune-based rural entrepreneur Pradeep Lokhande—famously known as the "Library Man of India"—Sandeep aims to transform the lives of children in underserved areas by introducing them to the world of technology.

Born in the modest Cherlagudem village in Nalgonda district, Sandeep's journey from rural Telangana to a successful career in the United States is a testament to his determination and ambition.

A former student of TSRS Sarvail, a government school in Nalgonda, recalls his early exposure to computers as minimal yet impactful. "In our school, we had a basic computer lab, but the access and resources were very limited. I realized that many children in rural schools, especially in Zilla Parishad institutions, don’t even have this minimal exposure," Sandeep said. This realization sparked the idea for his initiative, aptly named “Computer Education for Children Studying in Rural Government Schools.” The program, set to launch in February, begins with one school in Nalgonda but is envisioned to expand to numerous schools across the region.

Sandeep’s inspiration, Pradeep Lokhande, is a pioneer in rural education, having distributed libraries to thousands of schools across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Pradeep’s belief that education is the foundation of a new India deeply resonated with Sandeep, compelling him to adapt this philosophy to the realm of digital literacy. “Teaching basic computer skills in today’s technology-driven world is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Sandeep asserted. “We want children to understand how a computer works, how it empowers them, and how it can give them a competitive edge in the real world after their education.”

For Sandeep, this project is not just a philanthropic endeavor but also a tribute to his father, Linga Reddy, who instilled in him a sense of responsibility toward society. “My father always encouraged me to give back, and I want to honor that vision by making this initiative a growing movement,” he said.

Backed by the unwavering support of his family, Sandeep is optimistic about the program’s potential to bridge the digital divide in rural Telangana. His efforts are a shining example of how individual initiative, combined with a sense of community, can drive meaningful change.

As Sandeep Reddy Goli rolls out his program in Nalgonda, he hopes to inspire others—be it individuals, organizations, or policymakers—to join him in his mission. The road ahead may be long, but his commitment to equipping rural children with the tools to thrive in a digital world is unwavering.

For rural Telangana’s children, the future is about to get a little brighter—and a lot more connected.