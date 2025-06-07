Bright future of students shaped in govt schools: DEO

Nagarkurnool: Prof. Jayashankar Badi Baata (Back to School) program was formally launched on Friday across Nagarkurnool district. District Educational Officer (DEO) A Ramesh Kumar launched the programme at the mandal headquarters of Tadoor, Veldanda, and Kalwakurthy, unveiling brochures to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that government schools are the foundation for a bright future for students. He stated that the government is committed to providing quality education along with improved infrastructure in government schools. He further added that government teachers hold the responsibility of shaping students into capable individuals with high aspirations. He instructed all teachers to identify out-of-school children and take necessary steps to enroll them in government schools. The DEO also directed that the Badi Baata programme should be conducted as per schedule until June 19.

He informed that on June 12, the day of school reopening, textbooks, notebooks, and uniforms will be distributed to students.

He also recommended promoting the excellent results achieved by 10th-grade students in government schools at the local level to attract more enrollments.

A pledge was administered as part of the Badi Baata initiative to reaffirm the commitment to education for all.

The event was attended by Samagra Shiksha Coordinator Barapati Venkataiah, Textbook Manager Manapadu Narasimhulu, MEOs Srinivas Reddy, Shankar Naik, Chandrudu Naik, and several teachers and

officials.