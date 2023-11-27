Bring BJP to power to end Mafia Raj in Telangana: UP CM

LB Nagar: After raising pitch for changing name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, lashing out at the BRS as the “Rishwatkhori” (riddled with bribes), UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured to change name of Mahbubnagar to Palamuru, if the party is voted to power.

Addressing series of election meetings in Mahbubnagar Kalwakurthy, LB Nagar and Qutbullapur, he asked people to vote for the party to end the BRS rule thriving on ‘mafia raj’.

Yogi highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of ‘trilinga’ in Telangana as a blessed land where ‘Prakruthi’ and ‘Paramatma’ meet. But, the fighting spirit of youth and people for separate Telangana has been assailed by the government in 10 years. “While the Congress messed with issue of creation of Telangana, the BRS had left the objectives of the statehood bite the dust.”

He pointed out that the State is facing a mounting debt of more than Rs 3 lakh crore and is being ruled by land, cattle, sand, liquor and other kinds mafia ruling the roost.

Drawing a parallel between the current situation in Telangana and UP six years ago, he said, ‘there used to be a riot every alternate day. Parts of State were reeling under month-long curfews and government’s kneeling to diktats of mafia.” But, as soon as the double engine sarkar came to power “there were no curfews, no riots with peace prevailing, as the government acted tough,” He asked people would they hear how bulldozers run in UP to tackle mafia?

He alleged that both the Congress and the BRS are two sides of the same coin which have a common friend called MIM. ‘The MIM acts like ‘fevicol’ (glue); all the three let down your self-respect and identity. If you vote for any one all will continue to thrive,” he cautioned.

Yogi said the NDA under Modi has been taking the country forward with infrastructure development like railways, roadways, airports. Besides, initiating welfare schemes for the poor and disadvantaged sections like housing, toilets, free ration, LPG, water, electricity, building AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs and providing eight lakh jobs out of 10 lakh government vacancies.

He said UP has been implementing all the schemes benefitting people. The government has filled six lakh jobs in six years.’The question paper leakages of TSPSC examinations let down unemployed youth’.

On the ‘appeasement’ policy of both the Congress and BRS, he said earlier the Congress government had declared the first right on country’s resources was of Muslims. But, after Modi came to power, the first right was redefined and it belongs to the poor, youth, women, and disadvantaged sections. The schemes were launched with the spirit of ‘Sabka Sat Sab Ka Vikas’, the benefits reaching every needy person.

He said “it is a new India, gaining its prestige in the world, taking on terrorism and Naxalism, ensuring benefits of welfare reach everyone without discrimination,” Besides, the emerging new Bharat is also respecting “your self-respect and identity.”

Yogi asked was it possible to build a Ram temple if Congress was ruling. “The Prana Pratista of Ram Lala Virajman will take place on January 22 by Modi.” He asked people in Telangana to elect the BJP; the government will ensure a special train run for them for free darshan in the temple.

In the Kalwakurthy Assembly Constituency, the call resonates to eradicate corrupt and dynastic politics.



A collective voice emerges for a BJP-led government in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/y7SdrTwLnb — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 26, 2023



