BRS accuses Revanth of dancing to BJP tunes

Hyderabad: Responding to the Congress party's complaint lodged with the Moinabad police seeking an inquiry into its 12 MLAs who defected to the TRS (now BRS) in 2019, L B Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, who is one among 12 MLAs, alleged that the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is conspiring for the CBI and ED raids on them on the directions of BJP. Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office here, Sudheer Reddy alleged that the Congress party has become the B team of BJP.

The case pertaining to the merger of CLP into TRSLP was going on in the court and a complaint has been filed again in the police station, he said alleging that Revanth Reddy filed the cases on the direction of BJP leadership. The BRS leader said that the 12 MLAs decided to merge the Legislative Party with TRS as per the Schedule 10. He reminded the Congress leader that several BSP MLAs had joined Congress in the presence of Sonia Gandhi in Rajasthan. Isn't it wrong that the Congress MLAs joined BJP in Goa, he questioned Revanth Reddy?

The BRS leader questioned why Revanth Reddy gave the letter of resignation to TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu instead of Speaker? If Revanth Reddy joining Congress was a sacrifice, it was similar to what the 12 MLAs did and added that there was more development in their constituencies after they joined TRS then.

He also mocked the Congress leaders stating that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was doing a yatra for Bharat Jodo, the TPCC leaders were doing yatra for Congress Todo. It seems that Revanth Reddy was strengthening the BJP in the State, he opined and added that the Congress was never in such a neck deep crisis in the State.