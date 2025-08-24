BRS and BJP jointly enacting drama over urea shortage: CM

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy has observed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been jointly enacting a drama over urea shortage. He reasoned that BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s statement offering support in the Vice-Presidential elections to “the party that supplies urea” “reflects the understanding between the two parties”.

Addressing the Political Affairs Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said that he had been closely monitoring the situation and maintained that the state government had been doing its best as there was no shortage of urea at the district level. Highlighting lack of the Centre’s support over the issue, the Chief Minister recounted how he had pursued the matter with the Union government. Revanth Reddy recalled that he called on Union Ministers JP Nadda and Anupriya Patel, not once but four times for resolving the urea issue. Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to party brass for announcing Justice Sudarshan Reddy as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the INDI bloc.

Over the issue of 42 per cent reservation for BCs, he said that despite the state government’s efforts to remove the obstacle brought by KCR (who through law ensured that reservations in local bodies do not exceed 50 percent) through an Ordinance, it is yet to be approved. “We have brought an Ordinance to amend the law brought by KCR.

The Governor has sent it to the Centre. According to the law brought by KCR, BCs won't get even a single per cent reservation. We have appointed two lawyers to present our state's arguments in the Supreme Court on the issue of the President's approval of the bills within 90 days. In that, the issue of our BC bill with the President will come up. If we go to the Supreme Court separately, it will take a long time for the case to be listed,” he said.