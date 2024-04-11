BRS approaches HC against Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: The BRS approached the High Court, requesting to declare Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender disqualified after he defected to the Congress party. The BRS filed a petition in the High Court on Wednesday. Nagender won on the BRS ticket and joined the Congress party. He was given the Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket by Congress. The BRS MLA, Padi Kaushik Reddy, filed the petition in the Court on behalf of the party seeking disqualification. The petition will be heard on Monday. The party has already complained about the donation to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad.