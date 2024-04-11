Live
- Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders involved in liquor scam says JSP leaders
- Icra downgrades banking sector
- BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises
- Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy honoured at new Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram
- Volunteers not believing Chandrababu promises on remuneration hike: Sajjala
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate campaigns in ward 28 of the town
- American-born cinematographer's book ‘In Quest of Guru’ on spiritual Transformation released by Dr. Nirmalanandanatha swamiji in Bengaluru
- 1500 families join in YSRCP in Merakamudidam mandal
- Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Vinukonda constituency
BRS approaches HC against Danam Nagender
Hyderabad: The BRS approached the High Court, requesting to declare Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender disqualified after he defected to the Congress party. The BRS filed a petition in the High Court on Wednesday. Nagender won on the BRS ticket and joined the Congress party. He was given the Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket by Congress. The BRS MLA, Padi Kaushik Reddy, filed the petition in the Court on behalf of the party seeking disqualification. The petition will be heard on Monday. The party has already complained about the donation to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad.
