BRS, BJP, Loksatta party leaders make a combined Visit to Bingi doddi Cheruvu

Gadwal: The Bingi Doddi Cheruvu, a historical water body constructed hundreds of years ago, plays a crucial role in the agriculture of its surrounding areas by providing irrigation to over 600 acres of ayacut. Recognizing its importance, the BRS government sanctioned funds for the development and maintenance of this cheruvu. However, despite the allocation of resources, significant delays in project completion have been observed.

In a recent inspection, an all-party committee, including prominent leaders such as Rama Chandra Reddy (District President of BJP), Nagar Doddi Venkateshwarlu (State Senior Leader from BRS), and M. Veeresh (State Leader of the Loksatta Party), visited the canal from Nagar Doddi Reservoir to Bingi Doddi Cheruvu. Their observations highlighted a feasible solution to improve water supply to the cheruvu by constructing a small connection canal, approximately 100 meters long, to channel water from the existing canal.

The BRS government has sanctioned ₹5 crore for constructing a mini tank bund on Bingi Doddi Cheruvu.

Additional funds have been allocated for building irrigation canals.

Despite the financial resources being available, the progress of both the mini tank bund and the irrigation canals has been stalled due to the negligence of the Irrigation Board (IB) officials.

These delays hinder the full utilization of the allocated funds and negatively impact the agricultural productivity of the region.

The all-party committee proposed digging a small connection canal to facilitate water flow from the Nagar Doddi Reservoir into the Bingi Doddi Cheruvu. This relatively simple and short-term intervention could significantly improve water availability for irrigation.

The all-party leaders have decided to present a unified representation to the District Collector to address the pending issues related to the Bingi Doddi Cheruvu project.

This collaborative approach underscores the non-partisan nature of the issue and aims to expedite the completion of the necessary infrastructure.

Expedite the construction of the proposed connection canal to ensure water flow from the Nagar Doddi Reservoir.

Accelerate the completion of the mini tank bund and the irrigation canals as per the initial project planing.

Implement regular monitoring and accountability measures to ensure that the IB officials adhere to the project timelines and quality standards.

Establish a dedicated committee to oversee the progress of the project and address any bureaucratic hurdles that may arise.

The Bingi Doddi Cheruvu holds significant historical and agricultural importance for the region. The recent visit by all-party leaders and their proposed solution reflect a collective commitment to reviving this vital water resource. By addressing the delays and ensuring efficient utilization of the sanctioned funds, the proposed actions can significantly enhance agricultural productivity and benefit the local community. The unified approach to present the case to the District Collector further reinforces the urgency and importance of completing the pending works for the welfare of the farmers and the region at large.