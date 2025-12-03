BRS braces for full blown battle against HILT policy

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders have decided to go aggressively against the HILT policy of the Congress government. The party leaders have been divided into clusters and they will be taking up protests on 3 and 4 December at places where the land parcels of industries are proposed to be sold.

The party has formed eight teams, which would visit the respective areas to ascertain the truth about the HILTP scam. As part of this, in Cluster-1, a team of party leaders Gangula Kamalakar, Deshapati Srinivas, and Medak MLAs led by former Minister T Harish Rao would visit Pashamylaram, Patan Cheruvu, and Ramachandrapuram areas. Similarly, in Cluster-2, former Minister Jagadish Reddy, Bandari Lakshma Reddy, Surabhi Vani Devi, and Uppal leaders would visit Nacharam, Mallapur, Uppal, and Cherlapally areas. Regarding Cluster-3, Madhusudhana Chary, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and Ravinder Rao would visit Moulali and Kushaiguda industrial areas. In particular, in Cluster-4, Party’s Working President K T Rama Rao would visit Jeedimetla and Kukatpally areas along with Satyavathi Rathod, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, and K P Vivekanand.

On the other hand, in Cluster-5, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, and Naveen Rao would visit Sanathnagar and Balanagar areas. In Cluster-6, Chamakura Mallareddy and Shambhipur Raju would go to Medchal Industrial Park. In Cluster-7, former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, Swami Goud, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, and Karthik Reddy would visit Katedan and Hayath Nagar. Finally, in Cluster-8, former Minister Mahmood Ali, Dasoju Shravan, and M D Salim would visit the Chandulal Baradari Industrial Estate and examine the actual conditions.

The Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash said that the HILT policy by the government was to hand over almost 10,000 acres of government land cheaply and the goal is to complete the process in just 45 days and collect the money. He alleged that the Congress government has brought the HILT policy for land scams. He said that the government should collect public opinion not only when giving lands to industries but also when selling them. The opinions of environmentalists should be taken into consideration and social impact studies should be done, said Banda Prakash. The BRS leader demanded the government to give opportunity to the industrialists to set up industries beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Unused industrial lands should be sold through bidding, which is being implemented in many states. The BRS leader demanded the abolishment of the HILT policy.