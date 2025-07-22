BRS braces for local body polls; to hold key workers’ meets soon

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership commenced preparations for the local body elections on Monday, announcing that constituency-level key workers’ meetings would begin this week.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has called for the party to expose alleged Congress failures. These meetings aim to highlight the purported deceit of the Congress government while simultaneously drawing attention to the BRS’s public agitations over the past 20 months. Rama Rao instructed party leaders to centre their discussions on the Congress government’s shortcomings, including alleged betrayals against farmers and various sections of society. Discussions will also address the perceived collapse of governance and sanitation in villages due to the incompetence of the Revanth Reddy-led administration.

In light of court orders indicating that local body elections may be held soon, KTR instructed party cadre to prepare rigorously. District party presidents have been tasked with coordinating these meetings in every constituency. The gatherings will see participation from BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ZP chairpersons, former corporation chairpersons, and senior state committee members.

KTR called for widespread public awareness campaigns to highlight the Congress government’s failure to fulfil promises, its alleged corrupt and undemocratic practices, and its governance lapses. He emphasised exposing the government’s neglect of farmers, including the non-implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, and its failure to address shortages of urea and seeds. He also criticised the government’s inaction on irrigation and power supply issues affecting farmers over the past 20 months. KTR urged party workers to inform the public about the Congress government’s perceived lack of sincerity in implementing the promised 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and its deceptive tactics through ordinances. He also highlighted unfulfilled Congress promises, such as the Rs 4,000 pension for the elderly, Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, and other commitments across various sectors. He directed party workers to remind the public of the BRS’s sustained public agitations and protests against the Congress government over the past 20 months, instructing that these constituency-level meetings be organised across the state this week to effectively mobilise key workers.

Meanwhile, the party’s senior leader T Harish Rao addressed a meeting of workers in Gajwel, the constituency of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao. Harish Rao stated that, according to a recent survey, the party is projected to win 16 to 18 Zilla Parishads in the State. He urged party workers to collaborate as a family, cautioning against overconfidence. “There should be confidence but there should be no overconfidence. You have to explain to the people how Telangana was and how it turned out now,” said Harish Rao. He encouraged party leaders to expose the Congress on its failures in implementing promised schemes, including Rythu Bandhu and the Rs 2,500 for women.