BRS cadres burn Bandi's effigy for remarks on Kavitha

Siddipet former municipal chairperson Rajanarsu on Saturday lashed out at State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his allegedly intemperate remarks against BRS MLC K Kavitha. He said that the Karimangar MP claims to work for the country and Dharma. But his remarks against a woman MLC exposes the hollowness of such claims. Warning that the BRS would not tolerate insulting remarks against women, he said that the BRS MLC is cooperating with the investigating agencies and respecting the law. The objectionable remarks of the State BJP chief and BJP leaders against Kavitha should end.





Earlier, the BRS party leaders staged a protest condemning and demanding action against BJP remarks against the BRS MLC. The BRS leaders said that such objectionable remarks were meant to attack the self-respect of the party's MLC. The protesting BRS cadre burnt the effigy of Sanjay Kumar and raised slogans against him near the Housing Board Kaman in Siddipet town.





Rajanarsu said that Kavitha had formed Telangana Jagruthi and united the women folk of the State when the separate Telangana movement was at its peak. It is unbecoming on the part of the Karimnagar MP to make objectionable comments about Kavitha, who played a key role in the creation of separate Telangana. He warned that women in Telangana will chase him if the TS BJP chief continues to make such statements.



