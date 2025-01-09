BRS cadres use Sankranti events to highlight govt failures

Hanamkonda: The BRS party cadre organised on Wednesday unique Sankranti celebrations to highlight the ‘anti-people’ policies of the government. The activities included rangoli competitions, balloons and kite-flying, under the leadership of former Chief Whip and Hanamkonda district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

The party activists showcased creativity in the competitions at the BRS district office in Balasamudram. Questions were raised about promises like providing a gold coin for rangoli designs, scooters, and Rs 2,500 cash. They criticised the government for failing to fulfil assurances such as ‘Rythu Bandhu’, loan waiver, youth employment and six guarantees, labelling them as “420 frauds.” The youth expressed their affection for KTR by writing messages on kites and flying them.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar claimed that Telangana had witnessed significant development under KCR’s leadership. He criticised the government for creating chaos and enforcing a police-state-like administration during its one-year rule. He remarked that among the six guarantees promised by the Congress, the only tangible achievement was free bus travel for women. He highlighted KTR’s contributions during the previous government, particularly his efforts in elevating Hyderabad’s status as a global city and fostering growth in the IT sector.

Bhaskar mentioned how KTR’s initiatives boosted Hyderabad’s brand image, resulting in economic development across sectors, including a reported benefit of`700 crore.

He questioned how corruption could occur in the distribution of funds to the management agency when KTR had no direct involvement. He criticised the government for filing cases against KTR simply for questioning on behalf of people. He asserted that no matter how many cases are filed, the party cadre would continue its struggle in support of KTR.