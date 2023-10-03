BRS caught in cleft stick

Warangal: The ticket row is continuing to haunt the BRS leadership with both the sitting MLAs - Thatikonda Rajaiah and Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy – making life miserable for their ‘replacements’ - Kadiyam Srihari and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy – in Station Ghanpur and Jangaon constituencies respectively. It may be mentioned here that the BRS leadership chose to field Kadiyam in place of Rajaiah from Station Ghanpur. Although the BRS leadership is yet to announce the nominee for Jangaon seat, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy seems to be its choice if one goes by his political activity in the constituency.

Even though it was said that the BRS working president K T Rama Rao had come up with a formula to woo Rajaiah and Muthireddy by offering them the State chairman posts of Rythu Bandhu and TSRTC respectively, both the leaders seem to be unhappy to leave their MLA tickets. It’s apparent that both the leaders have been expressing their unhappiness at every given opportunity against Kadiyam and Palla. Both Rajaiah and Muthireddy strongly believe that they still have a chance to retain their tickets by convincing the leadership.

Rajaiah who initially said that he would abide by KCR’s words displayed ambiguity by saying that he still has a chance to get the party ticket; anything can happen before the party leadership issues B-Forms. Against this backdrop, Rajaiah on Monday objected to Kadiyam’s meetings in the Station Ghanpur constituency. “It’s not correct to launch election campaigning before organising a coordination meeting with the cadres as said by KTR,” Rajaiah said.

Similarly, Muthireddy came down heavily on Palla accusing him of conducting meetings in the constituency thus creating a divide in the party cadres. Muthireddy went on to say that Palla has nothing to do with the Telangana Movement as he had opposed separate State in the past.

Meanwhile, the BRS cadres in both the constituencies seem to be in chaos with the party leadership taking a bit too long time to iron out the issues among the leaders.