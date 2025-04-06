BRS chief holds meeting with district leaders

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the formation of the BRS party and the silver jubilee convention, a preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of party chief and former CM KCR with the important party leaders of the joint Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts. The preparatory meeting was held by KCR at his Erravelli residence which was attended by party working president KTR and leaders of BRS’s district units.

Former MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, former MLA Asanna Gari Jeevan Reddy, party general secretary Gyadari Balamallu, party State leader Kalvakuntla Vamsidhar Rao and others also participated in the program. KCR gave directions to all the participants on how to make to the party’s public meeting a grand success. The meeting is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025 in the undivided Warangal district. KCR is leaving no stone unturned to make the public meeting a grand success.

He is holding meeting with the party leaders almost every day from the past couple of days.