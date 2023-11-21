BRS demands EC to bar Revanth from campaigning

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress party was violating the model code of conduct, the BRS on Monday demanded the Election Commission to prohibit TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy from campaigning.

The BRS leaders, led by party legal cell head Soma Bharat, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Talking to the media, Bharat alleged that the Congress was violating the code of conduct and disregarding law and also the commission.

“The PCC chief is speaking to incite violence. No matter how many times we have complained, unfortunately the EC has not taken any action. Revanth says KCR should be beheaded. They are using language that insults Telangana culture. Are elections meant to incite violence? Have such incidents ever happened in nine and a half years? Because of Revanth’s words, those in the Congress are committing violent acts,” said Bharat.

He recalled that in the past the party had urged the EC to pay special attention to maintenance of law and order. In spite of several complaints, the EC has done nothing which is painful. With what purpose is Revanth Reddy promoting violence in the State, he asked.

‘The BRS would not tolerate violence under any circumstances’. He said the party had explained to the CEO and pleaded that if immediate action was not taken, the system would fall into hands of anarchic forces.