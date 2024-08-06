BRS District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya Strongly Condemns Arrest of MLA Vijayudu

Gadwal: BRSV District Coordinator Kuruv Pallayya has vehemently condemned the arrest and transfer of BRS party MLA Vijayudu to Shantinagar Police Station. Speaking on the occasion, Pallayya addressed the Congress government, warning them against illegal arrests, questioning how long they can sustain their power with such actions.



Pallayya criticized former MLA Sampath Kumar, questioning his qualifications to inaugurate the Tummilla Lift Project. He emphasized that MLA Vijayudu, who was elected with a significant majority and public support, has the rightful authority.

Reflecting on the past, Pallayya recalled the respect shown by former minister Harish Rao, who invited Sampath Kumar to inaugurate the Tummilla project pylon during the TRS government in 2014. He questioned the current Congress government's approach, accusing them of lacking respect for elected representatives and ignoring the protocol due to MLAs.

Addressing Sampath Kumar directly, Pallayya demanded immediate action for the development of Alampur constituency. He called for the commencement of work on the Mallamma Kunta, Vallur, and Julakallu reservoirs, the establishment of a 100-bed hospital in the constituency, a degree college in the Aija Mandal center, and a junior college in Rajoli Mandal. Additionally, he urged the government to set up a B.Ed college, improve educational infrastructure, and establish a bus depot to enhance transportation and road facilities for every village.

Pallayya concluded by challenging the Congress government to show a single project they initiated in Alampur constituency over the past 60 years, demanding tangible development for the region.