BRS exposes chinks in TG caste survey report

Hyderabad: The main opposition BRS party leaders on Monday alleged that the report announced by the Telangana government was full of mistakes alleging that the government was cheating the BCs.

Party leaders including MLC K Kavitha and senior leader V Srinivas Goud reacted to the caste survey report presented on Sunday. Kavitha said that the Congress government made a blunder on the BC caste census. She said that a bill should be introduced in the Assembly to increase BC reservations in local body elections. “A short discussion in the Assembly is of no use. Why is the Congress government so short-sighted towards BCs? Rahul Gandhi, who travels all over the country holding the Constitution, why is he retreating on the issue of BCs,” said Kavitha.

The BRS leaders said that according to the 2011 census, Telangana has 83 lakh houses and a population of 3.5 crore. “A comprehensive survey conducted by K Chandrashekar Rao in 2014 revealed that there were 1.03 crore houses and a population of 3.68 crore. In the survey conducted at that time, 20 lakh houses increased. How many houses and how much population should there be in the ten years from 2014-2024? How many families should increase? The recent comprehensive caste census conducted by the Congress government shows that there were 1.15 crore houses. The population is said to be 3.70 crore. If 20 lakh houses were added from 2011 to 2014, about 60 lakh families should be added in ten years from 2014,” they said.

Srinivas Goud said that the population of BCs in Bihar increased by 10 per cent and gave a caste-wise list. He said that after waiting for a year, they are in a hurry. “How much time would it require for the MLAs to study the 4,000-page report? The government should pass an Assembly resolution and send it to the central government and wring their hands,” he said.