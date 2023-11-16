BRS failures will fetch me victory in Secunderabad, says Congress candidate Adam Santhosh

Secunderabad Congress Party candidate Adam Santosh Kumar said that BRS government's failures will fetch him a victory. He undertook a padayatra in Tarnaka Division and was welcomed by the people on his padayatra. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the people are upset with the BRS rule and the people of Secunderabad are looking towards the Congress party. He expressed his grief that people were cheated in the name of Dalit Bandu and BC Bandu.

He said that the people of the constituency are ready to vote for Congress party. He said that the people's faith in the governance of the BRS party has weakened and promised that he would resolve all the problems in.tuw constituency after coming to power.









He said that there are no employment opportunities for the unemployed in the BRS government, and assured of providing employment opportunities to the unemployed when the Congress comes to power and asserted that the justice will be met to the people of all sections.

