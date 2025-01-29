BRS finds CM, mantri not on the same page

Hyderabad: BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Tuesday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu gave contradictory statements on receiving the investments in Davos.Talking to reporters, Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that while the CM was calling Davos' investments a big success, Minister Sridhar Babu says the contrary.

Sridhar Babu said that investments will be considered a success only when employment opportunities increase. He pointed out that there are differences of opinion within Revanth's cabinet. “No one invested by looking at the CM's face. Investments are a continuous process. These investments are the result of ten years of KCR's policies,” said Lakshmaiah. He said if Maharashtra got Rs 18 lakh crore in investments, it was not the greatness of Devendra Fadnavis. Lakshmaiah said that office space in Hyderabad increased to seven lakh square feet under KCR's rule.

While there were three lakh IT jobs in 2014, it increased to nine lakh as a result of KCR's policies. “Telangana has made huge progress in the IT and industrial sectors during KCR's ten-year rule. CM Revanth is distorting the facts. When the seeds planted then are now bearing fruit, how can Revanth claim to be his greatness?” asked the BRS leader.