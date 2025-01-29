  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS finds CM, mantri not on the same page

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah
x

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah

Highlights

BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Tuesday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu gave contradictory statements on receiving the investments in Davos.

Hyderabad: BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Tuesday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu gave contradictory statements on receiving the investments in Davos.Talking to reporters, Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that while the CM was calling Davos' investments a big success, Minister Sridhar Babu says the contrary.

Sridhar Babu said that investments will be considered a success only when employment opportunities increase. He pointed out that there are differences of opinion within Revanth's cabinet. “No one invested by looking at the CM's face. Investments are a continuous process. These investments are the result of ten years of KCR's policies,” said Lakshmaiah. He said if Maharashtra got Rs 18 lakh crore in investments, it was not the greatness of Devendra Fadnavis. Lakshmaiah said that office space in Hyderabad increased to seven lakh square feet under KCR's rule.

While there were three lakh IT jobs in 2014, it increased to nine lakh as a result of KCR's policies. “Telangana has made huge progress in the IT and industrial sectors during KCR's ten-year rule. CM Revanth is distorting the facts. When the seeds planted then are now bearing fruit, how can Revanth claim to be his greatness?” asked the BRS leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick