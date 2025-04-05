BRS fumes over illegal cases against two key party leaders

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Friday condemned the illegal cases filed against the party leaders like Konatham Dileep and M Krishank on the issue of Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

Addressing a press conference, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar said that on Friday morning, a police officer in plain clothes came to Telangana Bhavan stating that he had come to serve notices to Dileep Konatham. The police personnel from Nirmal came regarding a post related to the HCU case. Cases have also been filed against party leader M Krishank. Illegal cases were being filed against BRS leaders at the behest of Revanth Reddy, he alleged.

The BRS leader said, “We condemn these illegal cases. Women in the State are left without protection. In the past week alone, four incidents of rape against women have occurred. In Medchal, despite in the MMTS women’s bogie, a woman was subject to rape attempt. In Sangareddy Kandi, a woman was raped after her husband was tied up. In Nagarkurnool, a gang rape took place near a temple. So many rapes happening is not a small matter,” said Peaveen Kumar.

RS Praveen Kumar said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was also the Home Minister. With so many police personnel, why there were so many rapes happening, he questioned. Despite such horrific incidents, Revanth Reddy has not even held review meetings. “The CM holds reviews on municipal administration but not on the Home Department.

Doesn’t the CM, who visits the Command Control Centre, hold reviews on law and order,” he questioned. He asked why the Women’s Commission had not issued notices to the police regarding these rape incidents. “No matter how many cases Revanth Reddy files, we will continue to work as the voice of the people. Congress leaders should not launch political counterattacks. They should answer the questions we are raising,” said Praveen Kumar. Party leaders Chirumalla Rakesh Kumar, Abhilash Rangineni, Tungabalu, and Aruna were also present in the press conference.