BRS government eyes to tap Rs 2K cr liquor revenue

The Schedule:

♦ Draw of lots by Dist Collectors: Aug 3

♦ Excise dept notification: Aug 4

♦ Last date for applications: Aug 18

♦ Draw of lots to select licensees: Aug 21

Hyderabad: Apparently in a bid to mobilise huge funds required for the welfare schemes during the election period between August and December, the BRS government on Wednesday issued notification for the allotment of wine shops in the state well ahead of the schedule. In fact, the term of the existing licensed liquor shops ends on November 30.

The government proposes to complete the allotment of wine shops to new licensees by August end. The new licence period will be for two years between 2023 and 2025. Officials said this would help the government mop up about Rs 2,000 crore through the tendering process and advance fee.

Last time, the government got Rs 1,400 crore from the sale of applications alone. Each application to file for the tendering process costs Rs 2 lakh.

The Excise and Prohibition officials said the Election Commission is likely to issue Assembly poll notification in October. Once the notification is issued, it would not be possible for the Excise wing to take up the task of tendering process for new wine shops in November.

The normal practice is that the government invites tenders for renewal of licences one month before the last date of the term of the existing licenses.

As per the schedule, the District Collectors will conduct the draw of lots for identification of liquor shops allotted for Goud, SC and ST communities on August 3.

The Excise department will issue a notification for tendering on August 4. The last date to submit the applications is August 18 and the draw of lots for selecting licensees will be August 21.



The first instalment of payment of retail shop excise tax is also fixed on the same day. The newly-selected wine shops will start receiving stocks from November 30 onwards and the stocks should be sold from December 1 onwards, officials said.