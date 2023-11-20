BRS govt worsened people’s problems: Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: In a fervent election campaign held in GD Nagar village of Palakurti Mandal on Sunday, D Shridhar Babu, the Congress candidate for Manthani Assembly, cautioned the public against falling for the KCR government’s strategies once more.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Babu highlighted the surge in prices of essential commodities under the current government, contrasting it with the Congress era when essentials worth Rs 185 were distributed under the Amma Hastam initiative. Expressing concern, he asserted that the ration shop has now transformed into a mere rice dispensary, omitting other crucial items.

Babu pledged that, if elected, the Congress government would reinstate the provision of essential commodities, offering both deserving individuals and farmers subsidised fine rice. He outlined additional promises, including reinstating subsidies for farmers, providing a Rs 500 gas cylinder, and introducing free bus travel for women.

Emphasising the Congress party’s commitment, Babu declared that the state of Telangana would witness the fulfillment of the 6 guarantee schemes proposed by Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. He assured swift action, vowing to implement these schemes within the first 100 days of the Congress party assuming power.

Highlighting the Congress’s historical contributions, Babu recalled the provision of improved electricity to farmers and the previous government’s initiative of supplying free electricity to agricultural communities. He announced the sanctioning of a critical super thermal power station at Bhupapalalli, along with plans for the Jaipur power plant to address electricity challenges.

Furthermore, Babu outlined ambitious steps for job creation, promising to fill 2 lakh government positions in the inaugural year, with a focus on addressing the backlog of SC, ST, BC, and minority posts. He proposed an annual job calendar, with vacancies announced by June 2nd and recruitment completed by September 17th. Babu concluded by expressing the intent to overhaul the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) through a specialized act, modeling it after the UPSC.