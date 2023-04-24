BRS hand in glove with BJP, alleges Bhatti Vikramarkha

Hanumakonda: The BRS government betrayed the people of Telangana who waged a long battle for Statehood, Congress Legislature Party Leader Bhatti Vikramarkha said. Bhatti who spoke to media persons at Bhimpalli under Kamalapurmandal in Hanumakonda district on the 38th day of his Padayatra on Sunday said the BRS Government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao made mockery of the people's aspirations.

KCR who promised to transform the State into 'Bangaru Telangana' (Golden Telangana) had instead pushed it into a debt trap. The ruling party leaders are on a spree of looting the wealth of the State, leaving the people in a state of misery, Bhatti said. Referring to the remarks of former minister EatalaRajender alleging that BRS gave Rs 25 crore to Congress in the Munugode by-election, he warned people to be wary of blame game drama enacted by the BRS and the BJP to divert the attention of the public from real issues.

"It was deplorable that the BJP was projecting its style of buying votes and practices on the Congress Party that always worked sincerely for the welfare of people," Bhatti said, condemning Eatala's allegations against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

BRS MLC P Kaushik Reddy who defected from Congress has no moral right to criticise the party which gave him political life. Eatala was the Finance and Health Minister in KCR's Cabinet and he was equally responsible for the looting of the State by KCR and the TRS government's misrule, Bhatti said.

The midnight arrest of State BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, drama created by party workers, hearing in the court late into the night and finally granting bail to Sanjay were all part of a game to divert people's attention and suppress real issues of people in the State, he said.

Is there any serious crime that warranted the arrest of Bandi Sanjay at midnight? Both BJP and BRS were creating hype for their political mileage and deceiving people. While BJP was facilitating its crony capitalists to exploit national wealth for their selfish ends, KCR family and government leaders were plundering Telangana's wealth, Bhatti alleged.

In the State, though paddy was harvested 10 days ago, the KCR government was not in a position to purchase paddy. Government should pay compensation for the paddy that was drenched and damaged crops due to unseasonal rains.

Reiterating that once the Congress Party came to power, it would make BRS leaders surrender all their ill-gotten wealth and a detailed inquiry would be ordered into their corruption and the recovered money would be given to the nation.

The Congress government would announce TSPSC job calendar every year and conduct recruitment in a transparent process and would give unemployment dole. Development of Telangana would be possible only under the Indiramma government, he asserted. Hanumakonda DCC President NainiRajender Reddy, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar, SiricillaRajaiah and Balmuri Venkat were among others present.