BRS has a glorious history of agitating for TG

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader V Srinivas Goud on Friday urged the MLAs who were changing parties should not to criticise the leadership of BRS and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here, Srinivas Goud said that the leaders who got a new lease of life in politics because of BRS and KCR were now talking as if there was no party. “No one can finish off the BRS. The BJP which had only two seats has now reached a level where it is in power. Even though there were less MLAs with the Congress party, it had come into power. Our party has a great history of agitation. We have resigned for the sake of Telangana. Those leaving the party are taking their decision in haste,” said Srinivas Goud.

The BRS leader said that it was not only the BRS which got zero seats. There were fourteen parties which did not get a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections, he said. “The Lok Sabha elections were held on the basis of whether Modi was needed or not and those with political knowledge will notice these things,” he pointed out. He said that the local body elections were coming and the results will not be like LS elections.