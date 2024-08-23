BRS has an ace up its sleeve

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao announced on Thursday that the party would soon unveil its next course of action regarding the loan waiver and fight until the waiver is completed.

In an informal interaction with the media after farmers’ protests at Chevella, he emphasised that the fight would continue at all levels, including villages, until the government fulfilled its commitments.

“We will resort to all kinds of protests that were done during the Telangana movement. I don’t think that the Congress will think of going to the local body elections without completing the loan waiver. The party that promised to give 42% seats to BCs has lost its ability to face the local body polls,” KTR said.

He said the party would continue to fight for the implementation of the six guarantees. “We will continue the struggle until we get a clear statement from the government regarding the loan waiver. The government is deceiving farmers in the name of a loan waiver,” KTR said.

He alleged that the government was spreading lies and misinformation about State debts. The State has a revenue surplus. ‘The State was Rs 300 crore in revenue surplus in 2014, in 2023 it was Rs 5,900 crore, Rao added.

KTR claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy have different opinions on many issues, along with the Prime Minister. ‘We have already demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge on Hindenburg's report on irregularities of Adani companies. Adani was not allowed to enter the State even though he had tried his best for 10 years. The PM's electricity meters and Adani's coal were not brought to Telangana, he said.

‘If Congress leaders speak with arrogance, when we come to power, we will definitely change the name of every scheme named after Congress leaders,” Rao asserted.