BRS has no right to speak about Dalits: Mallu Ravi

Yadadri: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President Mallu Ravi has condemned the malicious campaign allegedly being circulated on the social media by the BRS party that Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was insulted by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the visit of Yadagirigutta temple on Monday. The BRS party in its tweet alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka sat on the floor while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other Ministers sat on the chairs during the darshan of Yadagirigutta temple.

In a statement on Monday, Mallu Ravi criticised the BRS party for shedding crocodile tears towards the Dalits and said that the Opposition party had no right to speak about Dalits.

“Everyone knows the Congress party has given the post of Deputy Chief Minister to a Dalit leader. Similarly, people are aware that how the BRS government has insulted Dalit leaders during its tenure,” the Congress leader said.

“In the previous BRS regime, Bhatti Vikramarka was denied the status of Congress Floor leader in the Assembly and he was insulted in all means,” he said.

“In Yadagirigutta, the Ministers of Nalgonda district were seated next to the Chief Minister. In Bhadrachalam, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was seated. Nobody has been insulted and this propoganda is completely created by the BRS party,” Mallu Ravi said.