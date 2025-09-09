BRS has taken up a protest program in front of the Buddharam Gurukul School

Wanaparthy dist: It is well known that the incident in which seven female students were bitten by rats has become a sensation across the state.

The health of the Gurukul Principal, who called the BRS leaders who went to visit the students, is a bad thing

TRS Wanaparthi District President Gattu Yadav said,

The officials are covering up with the idea that the government will get a bad name

Before the incident in Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool district is forgotten... Today, another incident in Buddharam, Wanaparthi district is sad

Poor students studying in Gurukuls are a small token of the government

Bathrooms with a foul smell next to the bedrooms,

Water leaks on the walls of the building

KCR has set up a thousand Gurukuls in a bid to provide quality education and food to poor students.

On the one hand, if there is government negligence, on the other hand, the principal who is detaining and threatening children in Gurukuls and not providing proper facilities should be suspended.

The health of the principal, who is the cause of the students' problems, should be suspended.

The District Collector Buddharam demanded that the bathrooms, dormitory, doors and windows of the Gurukul Girls' School be inspected carefully and action should be taken against the principal who has been negligent for years.

If the leakages, garbage strewn and bathrooms are not repaired within a week, he warned that he would besiege the Collectorate at the Wanaparthy district headquarters.

Gopalapet Mandal President Balaraju, BRSV District Presidents Hemanth, Suryavansham Giri, Imran, Chandrasekhar, Mateen, Chityala Ramu, Zoheb, Srinu, Nagaraju, Kashinath, Jahangir, Lalu, Venkatesh, Mahender, Shiva and Buddaram BRS leaders Billakanti Raju, Venkatayya Haryanayak, Krishna Rao, MD. Gous, Lachcha Goudu, Eshamoni Shekhar, Omkar, Tholla Ravi Lakshmaiah, Ramdas, Raju, Vakiti Tirupati, Suresh, Gopal Rao and others were present.