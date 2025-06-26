BRS Holds Preparatory Meeting Ahead of Local Body Elections in Gadwal – Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Asserts People Will Support BRS

Gadwal: A crucial preparatory meeting of key Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party workers was held at the district BRS office in Gadwal town on Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming local body elections. The session was presided over by Gadwal constituency BRS in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, who strongly asserted that people would unequivocally stand by the BRS in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering, Hanumanthu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of implementing anti-people policies that have adversely affected various sections of society, including farmers, laborers, students, and women. He stressed that due to the government’s failure to deliver on its welfare promises, the upcoming local elections have become inevitable.

He also emphasized the importance of implementing 42% reservations in local body elections as outlined in the Kamareddy Declaration, a commitment made by the BRS leadership.

Congress Failed to Deliver Promises

Hanumanthu Naidu criticized the Congress party for its inability to fulfill its election promises, particularly the "420 assurances" and the much-publicized six guarantees. He claimed that public sentiment was turning against the Congress due to its inefficiency, and predicted that schemes like Rythu Bharosa might be withdrawn after the elections. This, he warned, could deepen the dissatisfaction among the farming community.

Strategic Call to Action

Calling upon BRS cadres to remain election-ready, he directed mandal-level leaders to immediately begin touring villages and exposing the Congress party's failures to the people. He urged them to build awareness among the masses and to mobilize the party's grassroots network in preparation for the electoral battle.

He further shared strategic guidelines with party leaders and activists on how to approach the public, gain trust, and effectively communicate the party’s vision. Hanumanthu Naidu stated that the time had come to pressurize the government into fulfilling its promises by ensuring the victory of BRS candidates in the local polls.

Broad Participation in the Meeting

The preparatory meeting witnessed a large turnout of BRS leaders and workers, including:

Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Chakradhar Rao, G. Raghavendra Reddy, Monesh, Raja Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Chakridhar Reddy, Atukuri Rehman, Jampalli Bharat Simha Reddy, Beechupalli D. Shekhar Naidu

S. Ramu Naidu, Jayasimha Reddy, Ganjipeta Raju, Venkateshwar Reddy, TRS Venkatesh, Valmiki Nagaraju, Raju Naidu, Rayapuram Veeresh, Kurava Pallayya, Venkatesh Naidu

Md. Maje, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Kangaru Thimmappa, Basu Gopal, Anjaneyulu, Samelu, Muni Mourya, Basu Bojjayya Naidu, Bhaskar Govindu, Raju, Abraham, Krishna, Ravinder, Ravi

Additionally, several former sarpanches, MPTCs, party leaders, youth members, and supporters participated in significant numbers, demonstrating the party's preparedness and unity.